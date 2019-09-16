(WWBT) - Great views, apples and treats!
Carter Mountain Orchard in Charlottesville started as a family run orchard selling “fruit of their labors” to neighbors and people passing through. Today Carter Mountain Orchard is still family run but a go to destination for visitors from all over the region.
There is also a bakery, grill, wine shop and their Bold Rock Hard Cider Cellar. There’s plenty to do with friends and family and amazing views for days. Plan your Fall visit and see the beautiful leaves changing and pick some fruits to take home. Depending on the season you can find apples, peaches, strawberries, sweet cherries, pumpkins, veggies and flowers.
Check out Carter Mountain Orchard fruit availability!
Hours:
September 30 – November 3
Sunday – Thursday | 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.Friday & Saturday | 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. (through 10/20)Opening at 8 a.m. on 10/6, 10/13, 10/20
November 4 – November 25
Daily 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.CLOSED Thanksgiving Day (11/22)
November 26 – December 22
Open Daily 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.