Bake sale benefits Hurricane Dorian victims

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A local woman is hosting a bake sale Monday with proceeds going to the American Red Cross Hurricane Dorian Relief Fund.
Heather Anderson, a Miami native, says she understands the devastation that can happen after a hurricane. She and a group of neighbors spent the weekend baking cookies, brownies and pumpkin chocolate chip bars.
“When we saw Dorian turn into a Category 5, we were of course very worried, and just seeing that it hovered over the Bahamas the way it did, those people they’re still affected by it and we just want to do what we can to help them," said Anderson.
The bake sale continues until 4 p.m. Monday outside the State Farm office near the intersection of Staples Mill and Parham roads.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.