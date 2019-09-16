Ashland police to provide free child seat checks

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland Police Department says it will have certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians on hand at Walmart on Monday to provide free child seat checks.
The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Hill Carter Parkway.
“Technicians will help educate consumers about choosing the right car seat for a child, installing that seat correctly in their vehicle, and using that seat correctly every time,” the police department posted on Facebook. “They can also discuss the importance of registering that car seat with its manufacturer, and what to expect if the seat is subject to a safety recall.”
The event is part of Child Passenger Safety Week, which continues through Sept. 21.
