1 arrested after shooting at Richmond apartment complex
September 15, 2019 at 9:33 PM EDT - Updated September 15 at 9:33 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was arrested following a shooting that happened in the the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Police were called for the report of a shooting around 2:50 p.m.

At the scene, police found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said a suspect was identified and later arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

