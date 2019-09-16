1 arrested after shooting at Richmond apartment complex

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One person was arrested following a shooting that happened in the the 3500 block of Chamberlayne Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Police were called for the report of a shooting around 2:50 p.m.
At the scene, police found a man inside an apartment suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said a suspect was identified and later arrested.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
