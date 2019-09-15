‘Swatting’ prank leads to Chesterfield couple being forced from home at gunpoint

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield couple had the shock of a lifetime after their home was surrounded by an armed SWAT team early Saturday morning.
The couple says they were victims of what’s called a “swatting” prank, which is when someone makes a prank call to law enforcement in order to dispatch a large amount of armed police - or the SWAT team - to an address.
The situation shutdown a Midlothian area neighborhood for several hours.
The two say they were just playing video games upstairs Friday night only to be forced out of their home at gunpoint.
Andrew Kristensen and his wife, Judy, are always up for playing games, but the young couple isn't much for bad jokes.
“So, I pick up the phone and it’s my brother and he says, ‘hey dude, everyone’s looking for you. (there are) police at your door, you need to go let them in… you’ve been swatted,’” Andrew Christiansen said.
Just outside their Brandermill home early Saturday, there was a search plane in the sky, a row of squad cars on the ground and dozens of armed officers.
“They had a bull horn yelling our names, they trying to get us to surrender... meanwhile we can't hear anything - we have head phones on,” Andrew Christiansen said.
“It's just an unfortunate prank that people play on each other... I've heard of it, I've just never seen it first hand and didn't think it would happen to us,” Judy Christiansen said.
Chesterfield police confirm that this was another instance of swatting, a nationwide problem where a person makes a prank call to law enforcement in order to send armed police officers to a certain address.
Andrew says someone made the disturbing prank call after finding the couple's home address by tracing their IP Address while gaming.
“They said that somebody had been murdered at our house and there were people being held hostage,” Andrew Christiansen said.
The couple says they were handcuffed in their driveway by police.
At one point during their video game live stream, officers could be seen searching their home.
Swatting is a problem not just because it can tie up police resources, but also because they can become deadly. According to reports, one instance of swatting lead to the fatal shooting of a Kansas man by police.
While no one was hurt in this instance, the couple says they don't mind the police response; they just want the person responsible to get caught.
“People need to be educated on how dangerous swatting is, is a real prank, it has malicious intent... people die from this,” Judy Christiansen said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.