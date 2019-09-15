Police investigate deadly shooting in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A death investigation is underway after a shooting occurred in Richmond’s southside.
Police working an off-duty assignment reported gunfire in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Jahnke Road at about 2 a.m.
A black male victim in his 30′s was later found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Medical assistance was attempted, however the victim succumbed to his injury.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
