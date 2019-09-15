Indiana soldier reunites with four-legged best friend after a year

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Indiana solider was reunited with her four-legged best friend in Rineyville, Kentucky, Saturday, after spending over a year apart.
Last Chance Rescue drove over 400 miles from Meriwether County, Georgia, about seven hours away, to make sure Tyson was back in his soldier’s arms after 15 months or 460 days.
“You could tell he knew he was home and he was in his owners arms,” Melian “Boots” McGregor with LCR said. “Worth every bit of it.”
Alyssa Selg adopted Tyson from Last Chance Rescue back in 2015, but when her country called her to Korea, she couldn’t take Tyson along.
“It’s not enjoyable,” Selg said. “I miss him a lot everyday because he’s with me every single day, all day, so it’s very hard.”
Last Chance Rescue traveled to Florida to bring Tyson back to Georgia, where he lent a paw in the shelter.
“He helped nurse possums and kittens,” McGregor said. “I’m sure if he could talk, he’d have a lot of stories for his momma.”
Across states and countries, now thanks to the shelter, the duo won’t have to travel apart anymore.
“[We’ll] travel the world together,” Selg said.
