Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

Terri Sears, of Henrico, was awarded NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award this week. Her car is a mobile nonprofit, driving clients to and from their doctors appointments. She aims to help the elderly, disabled and those without a lot of money.
Richmond Public Schools has announced their plan to expand its mentorship initiative for girls of color. The program helps the girl develop their voices while engaging members of the community. In an effort to uplift the students, RPS is partnering with “Girls For A Change,” a nonprofit youth development organization aimed at empowering girls.
Nuevo Mexico Restaurant at the Stony Point Shopping Center donated money to those affected by Hurricane Dorian. The restaurant said if they raised $5,000, they would match the amount. All proceeds from the time the restaurant opened until it closed at 2 a.m. Wednesday went towards the Outer Banks Community Foundation.
Students and staff at Amelia Academy planted 2,977 flags to honor the thousands who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks 18 years ago. Each flag represents a person killed at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. The annual tradition allows young people to pay their respects, many of whom were not alive when the tragedy took place.
A Virginia man continues to climb the ladder of success with his popular Halloween inventions. Greg Myracle’s Pumpkin Pegs Carving Kit and other products can be found at Target, Walgreens, CVS, Food Lion and more. “To just walk in a store and see your product, that’s a great reward," he said.
The Powhatan High School cross country team and Powhatan County Fire and Rescue honored those who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks in a unique way. The runners ran or walked 343 laps at Powhatan High School to honor the 343 fallen New York firefighters.
Wow! This photo of this beautiful falcon was shared by the Wildlife Center of Virginia.
