Richmond woman calls police after capturing video of intruder in home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman walking her dog in Richmond suddenly discovered a man inside her downtown apartment.
Video of the intruder was captured on her security camera, which then sent a notification to her cell phone alerting her. She called police seconds after she learned of the crime. Now, officers have a crystal clear image of who may be behind it.
"I’ve never experienced anything like this,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said.
Just imagine getting an alert from your security camera showing an intruder in your own home, while you’re not.
“I was like ‘what are you doing in my house?’” she said.
It all started when she left her home on Grace and 3rd streets for just a moment to go walk her dog, Theo. Unfortunately, she did something she says she never thought twice about doing - until now.
"I leave it unlocked, and I have left it unlocked and I’ve never had any issues,” she said.
Five minutes into the walk, her phone notified her someone made their way inside. What startled her the most is she had just passed the guy outside while going for the walk.
"I kind of did like a head nod to him, like hey you know, and then I just went on my way,” she said.
Was he watching to see her leave so he could make his way inside? She thinks so.
"That’s when I saw the footage of him entering my home. I immediately called 911 and just started running back towards my apartment,” she said.
Her frantic run must have frightened the guy. She says that's when he walked out her front door.
“He was like ‘I wasn’t in your house’. I was like ‘I just saw you shut my door. What were you doing in my house?’ He was like ‘ma’am I wasn’t in your house. I wasn’t in your house,’” she said.
Then she says, he took off in a hurry.
"I feel like if you’re innocent, why would you just start running?” the woman said. Now that her wallet and credit card are nowhere to be found, she is left with three thoughts.
"Who is he and why was he here, and let’s find him,” she said.
This happened around 5 p.m. Thursday. If you know anything to help police, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
