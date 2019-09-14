Henrico Schools hosting job fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Sept. 17 for several positions.
The fair will be at Tuckahoe Area Library on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
“We’re seeking candidates for bus drivers, school nutrition workers and substitute teachers. There is a particular need for temporary instructional assistants, as well as teachers in critical areas such as special education, English, Spanish, math, technology, family and consumer sciences, and career and technical education,” a release said.
Applicants will have the chance to speak with HCPS human resources representatives, as well as representatives from other departments.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online in advance, here.
Anyone with questions can call the human resources department at 804-652-3664.
