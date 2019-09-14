Chesterfield police seek armed bank robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo branch Saturday morning.
The robbery occurred at the Wells Fargo in the 10800 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10 a.m.
Police say the suspect displayed a black handgun and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a man in his late 40′s to early 50′s, about 6-foot-1 with an average build. His jaw/mouth was covered with a scarf and he was wearing a baseball hat, black colored “jogging” pants and a light blue long sleeve dress shirt.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
