Chesterfield police search for armed robbery suspects

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway for an armed robbery that occurred in Chesterfield County.
Police say the robbery occurred in the 14100 block of Drumvale Drive just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to police, the victim was exiting his vehicle when three suspects approached and displayed a firearm.
One of the suspects struck the victim in the face, then took his wallet before they fled on foot.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
