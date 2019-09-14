Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program to begin accepting applications

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program will begin taking applications on Monday.
“The Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program exists to ensure that, in our community, no family is without food, no child is without toys and clothing, and no elderly person is forgotten as we celebrate the holidays,” a release said.
Applications will be taken on the following dates:
Monday, Sept 16 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 18 - 12-7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Applications will be taken at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds at the corner of Krause and Courthouse roads, across from L.C. Byrd High School.
Those applying will need to bring the following items:
- Picture ID
- Proof of Residence
- Social Security Cards for ALL members in the household
- If not available, Tax ID number must be shown
- Proof of income for ALL members of the household
- Tanif paper
