RVA Bike Share | Connecting RVA on two wheels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -RVA Bike Share connects the city in a fun way!
RVA Bike Share is an easy and fun way to get outdoors and get active.
There are 16 RVA Bike Share stations currently around the city. The adventures are endless once a bike is unlocked.
Just follow these simple steps:
- Download the app on your smartphone
- Enter information on app
- Unlock a bike at any station
- Enjoy the ride
- Return the bike to any station
The bike tracks your time and distance, while the app stores your card information safely. Certain stations have a credit card machine to pay for a bike as well.
Find more information on RVA Bikes.
