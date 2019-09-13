Raclette: The gooey, melted cheese dish you NEED to try

Raclette Cheese Wheel (Source: WWBT)
September 13, 2019 at 12:46 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 12:46 PM

(WWBT) - People are totally obsessed with raclette, a melted cheese dish from Switzerland and it’s pretty easy to see why.

Half of a large cheese wheel is toasted under a special machine. Once it’s melted, the cheese is scraped onto anything from potatoes, veggies, and meats to fruits and desserts.

The owner, Mac McCormack, saw a video about raclette online and knew he needed to try it. After searching in vain for a nearby restaurant that served it, Mac came to the conclusion that the only way he could get it would be to order a raclette machine and cheese from Switzerland.

We went by to try out a dish for ourselves. The dish under the cheese was brisket, roasted potatoes and Brussel sprouts, with a garnish of pickles and apples. They’ve also tried it on a savory apple tarte.

Raclette dish with brisket, roasted potatoes and Brussel sprouts, with a garnish of pickles and apples.
Mac McCormack has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years. He owns 3 restaurants in RVA: McCormack’s Irish Pub in Shockoe Bottom, The Whisky Grill on Robison St., and McCormack’s Big Whisky Grill at Regency Square Mall.

McCormack’s Big Whisky Grill
