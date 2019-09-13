50 Perfect Pumpkin Recipes

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Muffins (Source: myblessedlife.net)
September 13, 2019 at 1:17 PM EDT - Updated September 13 at 1:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s safe to say that pumpkins are taking over the entire month of September and really the entire Fall season. There are pumpkin cakes, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin pies, pumpkin pastries, pumpkin pasta, pumpkin chili, pumpkin latte... We could go on all day but we won’t.

Instead we’ll just give you the recipes so you can get into the kitchen and go pumpkin crazy! Enjoy!

Chewy Cinnamon Chip Pumpkin Cookies

A pumpkin cookie with the perfect texture. Crispy edges, soft and chewy centers, and plenty of gooey cinnamon chips.

Magic Pumpkin Cake

It’s magic because the pumpkin layer sinks to the bottom. It’s really cool.

Pumpkin French Toast Casserole

A quick overnight pumpkin french toast casserole recipe that can be assembled ahead of time and baked for breakfast or brunch! Topped with a jumbo lump pecan streusel and just lightly sweet.

Pumpkin Doughnuts

They are so incredibly moist and soft and they are loaded with delicious pumpkin flavor paired with the sweet flavor of cinnamon spice.

Pumpkin Spice Snowball Cookies

Simply mix up the easy cookie dough recipe and scoop little balls of snowball cookie. Once they’re baked you roll them in powdered sugar mixed with cinnamon for even more warm fall flavor.

Soft Glazed Pumpkin Sugar Cookies

They are easy to make, stay soft for days and are just the right amount of spicy and sweet.

Caramel Pumpkin Blondies

The ooey, gooey Caramel Pumpkin Blondie, complete with chocolate chips and walnuts. AKA heaven on earth.

Pumpkin Gingerbread Trifle

This dessert comes together with crumbled moist gingerbread, and a creamy layer made with pumpkin pie filling and vanilla pudding all layered with whipped cream.

Pumpkin S'mores Cupcakes

A buttery graham cracker layer rests underneath the fluffy, spiced pumpkin cake which is filled with a pocketful of marshmallow cream. Each cupcake is smothered with milk chocolate ganache, topped with more graham cracker crumbs and a toasty, roasty marshmallow.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars

You’re totally going to fall in love with these super EASY pumpkin bars. They’re made from scratch and are soft and chewy and chocolately and have just the right amount of spices.

Chewy Pumpkin Spice Molasses Cookies

These are so soft & chewy and have a delicious white chocolate glaze.

Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Cheesecake Pastries

Light and flaky pastries topped with a pumpkin cheesecake filling, sprinkled with mini chocolate chips, and drizzled with a little powdered sugar glaze.

Four Cheese Pumpkin Pasta Bake

This savory, cheesy pumpkin pasta dish will warm you up and fill you up!

Pumpkin Cheddar Crackers

These crunchy, homemade Pumpkin Cheddar Crackers make a delicious snack any time of day.

Pumpkin Pie Pop Tarts

Everything you love about pumpkin pie is all wrapped up in a little package you can take on the go.

Spiked Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Pumpkin and whiskey are the best of friends in this delicious milkshake.

Pumpkin Graham Crackers

These soft graham crackers are a great snack for the kids, or use them to make the ultimate s’mores!

Pumpkin Pecorini Pasta with Fried Sage

Warm, creamy, delicious pumpkin dinner with the perfect amount of sage.

Honey Butter Pumpkin Dinner Rolls

These are soft, slightly chewy, and the pumpkin keeps them moist and adds just enough tooth-sinking density.

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Muffins

This not-too-sweet pumpkin muffin is perfection with the extra sweet pizzaz of the salted caramel.

Pumpkin Cinnamon Buns

What goes together better than cinnamon and pumpkin? Nothing. These are warm, tasty, and perfectly sweet.

Pumpkin Ravioli with Brown Butter Sauce

Homemade ravioli is well worth the time it takes to make it and this recipe is perfect for Fall dinners.

White Chocolate Pumpkin Popcorn

Salty and sweet, crunchy and delicious. The ideal snack.

Pumpkin Bars

These are super moist and fluffy with rich cream cheese frosting.

Roasted Pumpkin Sage Soup

This pumpkin soup is the perfect first course for any meal. Use a hollowed out pumpkin as a bowl for a beautiful presentation. The aroma of roasted pumpkins and sage smells so good.

Pumpkin Ice Cream Sandwiches

Pumpkin ice cream sandwiches for Fall are an easy way to get your pumpkin fix.

Pumpkin Spice Beignets

These are crispy, chewy little pieces of heaven.

Pumpkin Praline Soft Pretzels

Homemade soft pretzels are easier (and quicker) than you think! Give them a fall makeover and top with pumpkin spices and a drizzle of pumpkin praline.

Grandma's Pumpkin Snack Cake

This Pumpkin Snack Cake is packed full of fall flavors, and topped with a easy cream cheese cinnamon-dusted frosting!

Pumpkin Oatmeal Candy Bar Cookies

These are a softer, pumpkin-flavored sort of oatmeal cookie, topped with a chocolate bar to act as immediate frosting.

Pumpkin Beef Stew

This is the perfect meal for cool autumn nights. It is savory, hearty and guaranteed to warm you up!

Streusel Topped Pumpkin Bread

The streusel really takes this pumpkin bread to the next level.

Pumpkin Spice Puppy Chow

Dangerously addictive snack (for humans only).

Pumpkin Scones

These are a very convincing copy cat recipe of the pumpkin scones from a very popular coffee shop chain…

Chocolate Pumpkin Cake

Decadent chocolate cake with chocolate frosting and pumpkin whipped cream.

Pumpkin Pancakes with Cinnamon Syrup

This is a breakfast worth getting up for!

Perfect Pumpkin Seeds

After you’ve carved your jack-o-lantern for Halloween, it’s time to roast perfect pumpkin seeds! This salty and crunchy snack is healthy too!

Pumpkin Dump Cake

Dump ingredients into a baking dish and open the oven later for the perfect dessert.

Easy Pumpkin Pie Bites

All the flavors of Homemade Pumpkin Pie packed into perfect portable fall dessert.

Chicken with Pumpkin and Mushrooms

This comforting meal has all the savory flavors of Fall.

Crockpot Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate

This Crock Pot Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate is just three ingredients and is so easy to make! Perfect for a chilly fall evening!

White Bean Pumpkin Hummus

It’s light yet filling, super creamy, and perfectly pumpkin-y without tasting at all sweet. The white beans, tahini, and olive oil lend the perfect heft and texture to the pumpkin puree, and the cumin and smoked paprika add the perfect smoky touch.

Wild Rice Stuffed Mini Pumpkins

Tender young pumpkin stuffed with wild rice and cranberries makes for a fun and tasty dish. Serve as a light lunch or with an entrée of your choice, a fresh green salad, and a glass of dry rosé or white wine for a beautiful fall dinner.

Pumpkin Pie Fudge

Easy, rich, and irresistible.

Crockpot Pumpkin Caramel Cake

Rich, moist spiced pumpkin cake and gooey sweet caramel come together in this Crockpot Pumpkin Caramel Cake to make a decadent and festive Fall dessert!

Autumn Pumpkin Chili

All you have to do is saute the veggies and then cook the meat. Place everything into the crock pot and wait for the perfect autumn meal.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Skillet Cornbread

This thick Pumpkin Cream Cheese Skillet Cornbread is the perfect side dish for any fall meal. Pumpkin, cheddar and cream cheese are spiked with cinnamon and are the standout ingredients of this easy, savory bread.

Three Layer Pumpkin Brownies

Super rich and decadent, these brownies are packed full of rich chocolate flavor and Fall festiveness.

Pumpkin Risotto

Thyme, cheese, pumpkin, risotto. This is the perfect Fall comfort food.

Pumpkin Cannoli

Filled with a lightly spiced sweet pumpkin ricotta filling, the classic Italian dessert gets a fall-themed twist in these pumpkin cannoli.

