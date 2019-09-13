50 Perfect Pumpkin Recipes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s safe to say that pumpkins are taking over the entire month of September and really the entire Fall season. There are pumpkin cakes, pumpkin cookies, pumpkin pies, pumpkin pastries, pumpkin pasta, pumpkin chili, pumpkin latte... We could go on all day but we won’t.
Instead we’ll just give you the recipes so you can get into the kitchen and go pumpkin crazy! Enjoy!
A pumpkin cookie with the perfect texture. Crispy edges, soft and chewy centers, and plenty of gooey cinnamon chips.
It’s magic because the pumpkin layer sinks to the bottom. It’s really cool.
A quick overnight pumpkin french toast casserole recipe that can be assembled ahead of time and baked for breakfast or brunch! Topped with a jumbo lump pecan streusel and just lightly sweet.
They are so incredibly moist and soft and they are loaded with delicious pumpkin flavor paired with the sweet flavor of cinnamon spice.
Simply mix up the easy cookie dough recipe and scoop little balls of snowball cookie. Once they’re baked you roll them in powdered sugar mixed with cinnamon for even more warm fall flavor.
They are easy to make, stay soft for days and are just the right amount of spicy and sweet.
The ooey, gooey Caramel Pumpkin Blondie, complete with chocolate chips and walnuts. AKA heaven on earth.
This dessert comes together with crumbled moist gingerbread, and a creamy layer made with pumpkin pie filling and vanilla pudding all layered with whipped cream.
A buttery graham cracker layer rests underneath the fluffy, spiced pumpkin cake which is filled with a pocketful of marshmallow cream. Each cupcake is smothered with milk chocolate ganache, topped with more graham cracker crumbs and a toasty, roasty marshmallow.
You’re totally going to fall in love with these super EASY pumpkin bars. They’re made from scratch and are soft and chewy and chocolately and have just the right amount of spices.
These are so soft & chewy and have a delicious white chocolate glaze.
Light and flaky pastries topped with a pumpkin cheesecake filling, sprinkled with mini chocolate chips, and drizzled with a little powdered sugar glaze.
This savory, cheesy pumpkin pasta dish will warm you up and fill you up!
These crunchy, homemade Pumpkin Cheddar Crackers make a delicious snack any time of day.
Everything you love about pumpkin pie is all wrapped up in a little package you can take on the go.
Pumpkin and whiskey are the best of friends in this delicious milkshake.
These soft graham crackers are a great snack for the kids, or use them to make the ultimate s’mores!
Warm, creamy, delicious pumpkin dinner with the perfect amount of sage.
These are soft, slightly chewy, and the pumpkin keeps them moist and adds just enough tooth-sinking density.
This not-too-sweet pumpkin muffin is perfection with the extra sweet pizzaz of the salted caramel.
What goes together better than cinnamon and pumpkin? Nothing. These are warm, tasty, and perfectly sweet.
Homemade ravioli is well worth the time it takes to make it and this recipe is perfect for Fall dinners.
Salty and sweet, crunchy and delicious. The ideal snack.
These are super moist and fluffy with rich cream cheese frosting.
This pumpkin soup is the perfect first course for any meal. Use a hollowed out pumpkin as a bowl for a beautiful presentation. The aroma of roasted pumpkins and sage smells so good.
Pumpkin ice cream sandwiches for Fall are an easy way to get your pumpkin fix.
These are crispy, chewy little pieces of heaven.
Homemade soft pretzels are easier (and quicker) than you think! Give them a fall makeover and top with pumpkin spices and a drizzle of pumpkin praline.
This Pumpkin Snack Cake is packed full of fall flavors, and topped with a easy cream cheese cinnamon-dusted frosting!
These are a softer, pumpkin-flavored sort of oatmeal cookie, topped with a chocolate bar to act as immediate frosting.
This is the perfect meal for cool autumn nights. It is savory, hearty and guaranteed to warm you up!
The streusel really takes this pumpkin bread to the next level.
Dangerously addictive snack (for humans only).
These are a very convincing copy cat recipe of the pumpkin scones from a very popular coffee shop chain…
Decadent chocolate cake with chocolate frosting and pumpkin whipped cream.
This is a breakfast worth getting up for!
After you’ve carved your jack-o-lantern for Halloween, it’s time to roast perfect pumpkin seeds! This salty and crunchy snack is healthy too!
Dump ingredients into a baking dish and open the oven later for the perfect dessert.
All the flavors of Homemade Pumpkin Pie packed into perfect portable fall dessert.
This comforting meal has all the savory flavors of Fall.
This Crock Pot Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate is just three ingredients and is so easy to make! Perfect for a chilly fall evening!
It’s light yet filling, super creamy, and perfectly pumpkin-y without tasting at all sweet. The white beans, tahini, and olive oil lend the perfect heft and texture to the pumpkin puree, and the cumin and smoked paprika add the perfect smoky touch.
Tender young pumpkin stuffed with wild rice and cranberries makes for a fun and tasty dish. Serve as a light lunch or with an entrée of your choice, a fresh green salad, and a glass of dry rosé or white wine for a beautiful fall dinner.
Easy, rich, and irresistible.
Rich, moist spiced pumpkin cake and gooey sweet caramel come together in this Crockpot Pumpkin Caramel Cake to make a decadent and festive Fall dessert!
All you have to do is saute the veggies and then cook the meat. Place everything into the crock pot and wait for the perfect autumn meal.
This thick Pumpkin Cream Cheese Skillet Cornbread is the perfect side dish for any fall meal. Pumpkin, cheddar and cream cheese are spiked with cinnamon and are the standout ingredients of this easy, savory bread.
Super rich and decadent, these brownies are packed full of rich chocolate flavor and Fall festiveness.
Thyme, cheese, pumpkin, risotto. This is the perfect Fall comfort food.
Filled with a lightly spiced sweet pumpkin ricotta filling, the classic Italian dessert gets a fall-themed twist in these pumpkin cannoli.
