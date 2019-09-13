News to know for Sept. 13: Boulder crash flips car; Family displaced after lightning strikes home; Fire erupts at Richmond metal company

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Friday! There is a ton of news to know before your weekend starts.
Friday will be a fall-like day, with clouds and cooler temperatures.
The weather will be cloudy, cool and breezy, with a few showers or sprinkles. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.
A family of four was displaced Thursday night after lightning struck their home.
The fire at the home in the 7200 block of Blanc Street was put out in under 30 minutes.
No one was injured and the family is being helped out by neighbors. Officials believe the lightning strike punctured a natural gas line which caused the fire.
A car collided with a boulder on Friday morning in Chesterfield.
The boulder has been removed from the roadway and all lanes of Route 360 are now open.
No serious injuries were reported.
A fire was quickly put out in the basement of an empty Richmond metal company.
Fire crews responded to the fire at Old Dominion Metal Products in the 1600 block of Overbrook Road just before 4:45 a.m. Friday morning.
The cause of fire remains under investigation.
The Meadow Road Bridge over Interstate 64 in Sandston will officially become the “Trooper Mark Barrett Memorial Bridge.”
Trooper Barrett died in 2010 following a training dive in Lake Anna.
The bridge dedication ceremony is at 3 p.m. at the Elko Community Center.
Petersburg police are looking for a suspect in a child porn case.
Cedwick Jiggets, 31, is wanted on charges of child pornography and indecent liberties with a minor.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
The National Hurricane Center expects a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Humberto to form soon.
The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches through Sunday over the Bahamas and along the east coast of Florida north of West Palm Beach.
