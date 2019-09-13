Lightning strikes New Kent home, family of 4 displaced

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A New Kent family is safe after officials say lighting sparked a fire at their home.
Crews were called to the home in the 7200 block of Blanc Street around 10:30 Thursday night.
When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the back of the house, as well as fire crawling up inside the wall from downstairs.
Officials believe the lightning strike punctured a natural gas line which caused the fire.
Crews from New Kent, Henrico and a unit from the town of Westpoint were on scene.
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was injured and the family is being helped out by neighbors.
