Henrico police investigating attempted abduction incident

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An attempted abduction incident has been reported in Henrico County.
Police received a report of a suspicious situation on Wednesday in the area of Nine Mile Road and Naglee Avenue.
A juvenile reported an adult male followed her in a grey minivan and asked if she wanted a ride.
The juvenile said no and the van, driven by a male, left the area.
Police arrived on scene minutes after the incident and transported the juvenile home to a guardian where the incident was documented.
Officials have worked with the family for additional information and to increase patrols in the area.
Henrico police encourage those faced with suspicious situations to contact police at 804-501-5000.
