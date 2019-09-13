Hanover Sheriff’s Office to hold active shooter response presentation

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a “Civilian Response to an Active Shooter Presentation.”
The presentation is designed to assist individuals become better aware and prepared should an active shooter event occur wherever you are.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. in the Hanover County Administrative Building, located at 7516 County Complex Road.
Those interested in attending should RSVP to Ms. Ana Diloreto at AEDiLoreto@hanovercounty.gov or at 804-365-6231.
