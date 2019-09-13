Forecast: A taste of Fall on a Friday

By Andrew Freiden | September 13, 2019 at 4:15 AM EDT - Updated September 13 at 4:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Fall-like day is on the way Friday, with clouds and sharply cooler temperatures.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, cool, and breezy with a few spotty showers or spinkles. Not enough rain to ruin the day. Highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm again. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot with an isolated shower and storm during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

MONDAY: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with an isolated shower or storm possible. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

