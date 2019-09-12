Woman sentenced to 15 years on attempted malicious wounding, drug charges

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison on attempted malicious wounding and drug charges.
Emily Adkins, who was 28 at the time the incident occurred, was shot by police in Chesterfield in 2018 after nearly hitting officers with a vehicle.
Chesterfield County police said a foot patrol at the Suburban Hotel on West Hundred Road identified some suspicious activity, and Adkins attempted to flee in a vehicle.
The vehicle nearly struck responding officers who discharged their firearms, police said. Adkins was hit by the gunfire and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“During their investigation, police located and searched a room at the motel that Adkins and the man in the hallway, identified as Derrick L. Bynum, 46, were sharing,” police said. “In the room, officers located a firearm and what appeared to be controlled substances.”
Adkins originally faced an attempted capital murder charge, which was later amended to an attempted malicious wounding charge.
She pleaded no contest to the charge and was sentenced to 10 years with three suspended.
She was also sentenced to 15 years on two separate drug charges.
Adkins will serve a total of 22 years behind bars.
