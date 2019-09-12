Va. Red Cross continues to support victims of Hurricane Dorian

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Organizations from around the world are helping those who lost everything due to Hurricane Dorian, and some of that help is coming from Richmond.
The Virginia American Red Cross has had volunteers on the ground for days helping those in need.
“It’s amazing to see the outpouring support that’s not just coming from the U.S. but from around the globe,” Jonathan McNamara said.
The images emerging out of the Bahamas of the devastation are hard to believe. People from around the world are focusing their efforts on those who survived.
McNamara just got back from helping more than 1,200 evacuees arriving in South Florida.
“Our Red Cross teams are there to provide food, mental health support, water and shelter for those who didn’t have a place to stay,” McNamara said. “It was a mixture of both relief for many families and getting an opportunity to see family members they thought they wouldn’t see again.”
The category 5 storm sat over the islands for days and unleashed terror and destruction.
McNamara spoke to a single mother who lost everything in the hurricane. He said the people arriving in the states are hopeful but are now asking the big question: What’s next?
“She still had questions about what would happen next. Where would her child go to school? Where would she work? She talked about her place of business being washed away into the ocean,” McNamara said.
One thing is clear and that is that the people of the Bahamas will rebuild.
“These people are still very hopeful about their future," McNamara said. “They love their community. They love the Bahamas and they are absolutely committed to going back.”
