Tropics percolating, potential Tropical Storm near the Bahamas

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Hurricane Center expects a Tropical depression or Tropical Storm Humberto to form soon and the disturbance is forecast to become tropical depression or a tropical storm during the next day or so.
The system is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches through Sunday over the Bahamas and along the east coast of Florida north of West Palm Beach.
Isolated maximum amounts of 7 inches are possible in the northwest and central Bahamas.
This system is not expected to product significant storm surge in the northwest Bahamas.
The cone of concern is wide here, as is to be expected with a storm that has yet to form.
Other agencies are out with early rainfall projections. Here’s the Weather Prediction Center’s first crack at it. The first map is the rain forecast for Sunday evening through Tuesday. You see heavy rain off the Carolina coast.
This map is a rain forecast for Tuesday evening through Thursday evening. On it’s current track, Virginia could see impact as soon as Wednesday.
Keep in mind nothing has formed yet, so there will likely be significant change in the forecast track in the coming days.!
From the National Hurricane Center: it is emphasized that given the model discrepancy, both the track and intensity forecasts are highly uncertain.
