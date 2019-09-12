On the Sidelines scores and schedule- 9/13/19

On the Sidelines scores and schedule- 9/13/19
By Marc Davis | September 12, 2019 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated September 12 at 5:14 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Another Friday night full of high school football is upon us. Below are schedules and results for this weekend.

Friday:

Catholic @ Collegiate- 4:30

Benedictine @ Fork Union- 4:30

Trinity @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Henrico @ Deep Run- 7:00

Thomas Dale @ Hermitage- 7:00

Mills Godwin @ Atlee- 7:00

Meadowbrook @ Highland Springs- 7:00

Matoaca @ Varina- 7:00

Prince George @ Churchland- 7:00

Douglas Freeman @ Lee-Davis- 7:00

Glen Allen @ Patrick Henry- 7:00

Midlothian @ Clover Hill- 7:00

Huguenot @ L.C. Bird- 7:00

Hanover @ Chancellor- 7:00

North Stafford @ Dinwiddie- 7:00

George Wythe @ Powhatan- 7:00

Armstrong vs. John Marshall @ Huguenot- 7:00

New Kent @ Bruton- 7:00

Colonial Heights @ Park View- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Hopewell- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ Petersburg- 7:00

Goochland @ Buckingham- 7:00

Thomas Jefferson @ Amelia- 7:00

King William @ Essex- 7:00

Charles City @ Brunswick- 7:00

Rappahannock @ West Point- 7:00

Nottoway @ Cumberland- 7:00

James River @ Cosby- 7:30

Manchester @ Monacan- 7:30

Massaponax @ Louisa- 7:30

Life Christian @ Buford- TBA

Saturday:

St. Christopher’s @ Woodberry Forest- 2:00

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.