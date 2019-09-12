Sheriff’s office seizes dozens of goats found in poor condition

LOUISA, Va. (WWBT) - Nearly 70 goats and one dog have been seized in Louisa County after the sheriff’s office received a tip Monday about animals in poor condition.
When animal control officers arrived to the area on Wickham Road, “there appeared to be between 50-60 goats in what they believed to be very poor wool condition."
The animals’ wool was “severely overgrown, matted and coated with feces and flies.”
A total of 67 goats were seized from the property, “pending custody hearing," the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.
“Due to the matting a body score was difficult to obtain, but several appeared to have extreme difficulty walking and appeared to be walking on their front knees,” the sheriff’s office said.
A vet says the animals "were suffering from severely overgrown hooves, severely overgrown and matted fleece, severe hoof rot, leg deformities, pizzle rot, and malnutrition. "
One goat that was “in extremely poor condition and suffering” was euthanized at a vet’s recommendation. Another goat recently dropped off by the owner, who has not yet been identified, also died.
Charges have not yet been filed.
Additional photos from the seizure may be difficult for some people to view:
