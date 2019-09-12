Richmond E-cycle Day scheduled for Sept. 14

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - E-cycle Day for the City of Richmond will be Sept. 14.
The city will provide waste disposal for electronics and other materials from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1710 Robin Hood Road on the corner of Robin Hood Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
The event is free for city residents, and proof of residency is required.
Computer systems and accessories , TVs, monitors and printers can all be recycled, but there are some fees that apply.
Up to five boxes of documents can be shredded. All binders, clips and staples should be removed.
Bug spray, rodent poison and herbicides will be accepted along with oil-based paint. Water-based paint and latex paint will not be accepted and should be left open until they have dried and added to regular curb-side trash.
City residents will also be given five biodegradable bags for leaf collection while supplies last.
