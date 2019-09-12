Police identify woman found dead in Hopewell apartment

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell Police department has identified a 49-year-old woman as the victim of a Tuesday afternoon homicide.
Police say Kristie S. McPherson died from her injuries as a result of blunt force trauma.
Police say McPherson was found dead in her apartment in the 400 block of East Broadway just before 3:30 p.m.
No information about any suspects has been released.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Lead Detective Mark Polumbo of the Hopewell Criminal Investigations Unit at 804-541-2284.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.