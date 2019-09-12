Police: Credit card thief tries to rack up several thousand dollars in purchases

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are searching for two women they say stole a credit card and attempted to purchase several thousand dollars worth of items.
Police responded to the Short Pump Mall Saturday at 4:11 p.m. for a reported larceny. A personal item was stolen and various transactions were attempted.
Barbara Davison said while shopping with her daughter and granddaughter at the mall her credit card was stolen.
“I received a credit card alert saying someone tried to use my card at the Apple store at 3:30 p.m.,” she said.
Investigators believe the total attempted charges were in the several thousands of dollars, however the actual successful charge was significantly less.
“My understanding is that the majority of the transactions were declined after the initial successful fraudulent charge,” a detective said.
Davison is frustrated because she believes employees did not ask for identification when her credit card was swiped.
“I wanted to share this experience so that others [know] when you are shopping to zip up [your purses],” she said. “We are still stunned on how they were able to reach into my purse and take my wallet without me knowing!”
Police were able to retrieve surveillance images of the suspect and a woman investigators believe is her accomplice.
Mall security was able identify a vehicle the women were in, a newer dark-blue or black Chevrolet Tahoe, which appeared to have out of state plates.
Davison said the women tried to use her credit card at Target, but most of the cards were already reported by then.
“Henrico Police encourages our community to always keep personal items nearby and within sight or with them to deter this type of criminal activity,” a spokesman said. "It is important to report these larcenies to police, security staff, as well as notify affected banking institutions promptly to have cards deactivated immediately.
Anyone who can identify these women is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
