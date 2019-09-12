One year later, still no sign of missing Roanoke baby Arieanna Day

In October, Terry appears in court where investigators play the interrogation video in which Terry told police he went to Jessica Day's house on the night of Arieanna's disappearance, where she gave Terry the baby. Police said Terry told them the baby had cuts and swelling on her face and he started to drive her back to his home in Blacksburg. During the ride, Terry said the baby stopped breathing and he went to the area of Cedar Run Road in Montgomery County, dug a shallow grave and buried her.