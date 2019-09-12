News to know for Sept. 12: Semmes Avenue gas outage; E-cigarettes ban; Blaze Pizza, Starbucks deals

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Happy Thursday!
Today’s weather will be hot and humid with showers and storms possible later in the day.
Lows will be near 70, with a high temperature of 96 degrees.
City of Richmond officials say a natural gas outage is affecting several homes on Semmes Avenue.
Crews are working to restore gas to the area, as well as West 21st and 22nd Streets.
There is no word yet on when gas will be restored in the area.
The Trump administration has announced a plan to ban flavored e-cigarettes within the next 30 days.
Hundreds of people have become sick with a mysterious lung disease and at least six people have died across the country.
The SAFE organization is holding a seminar for parents Thursday evening. For more information click here.
Blaze Pizza and Starbucks will both offer major deals on Thursday.
Blaze Pizza will upgrade every order to a large pizza from an individual sized one. To receive the upgrade, orders must be placed online or through the Blaze Pizza app.
Starbucks chains are running a BOGO deal on Thursday on all Frappuccinos and handcrafted espresso drinks, size grande or large, after 3 p.m. local time.
Police responded to a residence in the 6200 block of Barrister Road at about 1:38 p.m. July 28 for a report of a man lying on the ground who had been shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Tajeike Williams-Hancock, 18, was charged with attempted capital murder, two counts of robbery and a use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
A dog was bitten by a rabid skunk in Henrico County on Monday.
Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 9400 block of Mays Drive in Varina for a rabies exposure.
Officials say a dog fought with the skunk Sunday night. The dog’s owner saved the skunk’s remains for rabies testing. The skunk was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies.

