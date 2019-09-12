K9 officer apprehends man wanted in domestic assault

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - A 60-year-old Stafford man was apprehended by a K9 on Thursday morning after deputies were alerted to a domestic assault.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2650 Jefferson Davis Highway at 5:22 a.m. when a woman called to report an assault.
The woman flagged down the responding deputy and told him her boyfriend had struck her with a gun around 9 p.m. Sept. 11 and then placed the gun in her mouth.
She said the man was heavily intoxicated and that had choked her and closed the bedroom door and told her she could not leave. The woman was able to escape around 5 a.m. when he passed out in the bedroom.
The woman was treated for a laceration and was contacted by a domestic violence advocate with the sheriff’s office as well as Empowerhouse, a nonprofit domestic violence victims support organization.
Deputies contacted the man inside the home and asked him to step outside. He came out the house multiple times but quickly went back inside. On the third time exiting the home, K9 Havoc was deployed to apprehend the suspect.
James Davis, 60, of Stafford, is charged with domestic assault and battery, abduction, strangulation, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding and brandishing a firearm. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
The sheriff’s office said additional charges may be pending.
