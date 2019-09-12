Forecast: Very hot Thursday with some isolated thunderstorms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid Today with isolated storm chances, then a cold front brings clouds, much cooler weather, and a few showers on Friday.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with showers and storms possible later in the day or evening. could be strong or severe. Lows near 70, high of 96 near the record of 98. (Late Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler with light showers or drizzle likely at any point. Rain will be light and spotty. Lows near 70, high: 74 (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and turning warm again with an isolated shower or storm. Lows mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Slight chance of late day shower. Lows upper 60s, highs upper 80s
MONDAY: Partly sunny hot and humid. Lows near 70, highs lower 90s
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few showers or storms possible. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Slight PM shower chance. Lows upper 60s, highs mid 80s (Rain Chance 30%)
