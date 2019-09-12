Blaze Pizza, Starbucks offering major deals

(WWBT) - Blaze Pizza and Starbucks will both offer major deals on Thursday.
Lebron James recently took to Twitter to announce the arrival of large pizzas at Blaze Pizza.
To celebrate the newest menu addition, the chain is upgrading every Blaze Pizza order to a large pizza from an individual sized one. To receive the upgrade, orders must be placed online or through the Blaze Pizza app.
Starbucks chains are running a BOGO deal on Thursday on all Frappuccinos and handcrafted espresso drinks, size grande or large, after 3 p.m. local time.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.