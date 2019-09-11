Thomas Dale’s Williams verbally commits to Richmond

CHESTER, Va. (WWBT) - Thomas Dale senior Jasiah Williams made his verbal commitment to the University of Richmond on Tuesday afternoon during a brief ceremony in the Knights’ field house. Williams plays quarterback and defensive back for Dale, but expects to play slot receiver for the Spiders.
The senior picked Richmond over Kent State, and a big reason for his decision was the proximity to home.
“I do everything I do for my family and the people around me,” Williams said on Tuesday after announcing his school of choice. “What sense would it make for them not to be able to support me every night at all my games like they have this whole time, which has driven me to get to this point, so I couldn’t leave my family.”
Williams played wide receiver at Dinwiddie before transferring to Thomas Dale prior to his junior season. He suffered a fractured fibula early in the 2018 campaign, sidelining him for the rest of the year. Williams went out for track and field after recovering from the injury, but said he suffered the same injury in the same left leg after running during the first day of practice.
“Of course, the mindset you want to have is you’re going to move on from it, but it gets kind of hard,” Williams said. “You’re going day in and game out watching your team and not doing anything, so a little doubt gets in the back of your mind, but that’s when great players show why they’re great, if they can come back from things like that.”
Williams said he took more time after the second injury to recover and make sure he was completely healed before resuming his training.
Thomas Dale is out to a 2-0 start and travels to Hermitage on Friday night.
