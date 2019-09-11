Southside Regional Medical Center opens new Women’s Health and Cancer Center

“The New Women’s Health and Cancer Center will house offices for Southside Physician’s Network Breast Surgeon Dr. Sasa-Grae Espino, independent physician Dr. Jori Carter with Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, an expanded Women’s Imaging Center with new and larger ultrasound rooms, a bigger waiting room with improved privacy and SRMC’s existing 3D Mammography capabilities. Radiation and chemotherapy (Virginia Cancer Institute) are also located in the same facility. Patients in the Tri-Cities no longer have to travel for quality care,” SRMC said in a release.