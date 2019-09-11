Southside Regional Medical Center opens new Women’s Health and Cancer Center

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Southside Reginal Medical Center’s new Women’s Health and Cancer Center is now officially open.
The building is the first in the tri-cities area to house OBGYN, Breast Health, Women’s Imaging, Gynecologic Oncology and Radiation & Medical Oncology under one roof and is the only full-service facility of its kind between Richmond and North Carolina.
“The New Women’s Health and Cancer Center will house offices for Southside Physician’s Network Breast Surgeon Dr. Sasa-Grae Espino, independent physician Dr. Jori Carter with Central Virginia Gynecologic Oncology, an expanded Women’s Imaging Center with new and larger ultrasound rooms, a bigger waiting room with improved privacy and SRMC’s existing 3D Mammography capabilities. Radiation and chemotherapy (Virginia Cancer Institute) are also located in the same facility. Patients in the Tri-Cities no longer have to travel for quality care,” SRMC said in a release.
A ribbon cutting for the center was held on Tuesday.
