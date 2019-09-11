Petersburg Area Transit to provide service to Ettrick Amtrak Station

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg Area Transit will now provide service to the Amtrak Station in Ettrick, Virginia.
The new stop comes ahead of PAT’s bus route realignment set for later this year.
The stop will provide additional access to another source of transportation for the Tri-Cities.
“Our goal is to have a true Multi-Modal Station where residents can access any place in the country from right here in Petersburg,” said Petersburg Area Transit General Manager, Charles L. Koonce, Jr. “Soon Amtrak Customers will be able to park at Transit’s Park and Ride Facility and take the bus to Amtrak."
The recently approved Smart Scale Park and Ride Project will provide 215 parking spaces next to the transit facility.
Construction is set to be completed in 2021.
The full schedule can be found online under the Petersburg Area Transit Routes.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.