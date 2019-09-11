News to know for Sept. 11: Family displaced in Chesterfield house fire; Central Va. 9/11 events; Juvenile shot in Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the week comes to an end, there’s a lot to know this morning!
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, with a possibility of storms and showers in the late afternoon.
Highs will be in the 90s, with lows in the mid 60s.
An early Wednesday morning house fire displaced a family of five.
The fire started around 5 a.m. in the 6700 block of Wentworth Street in Chesterfield County.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of fire remains under investigation.
Many events in Central Virginia are being held to commemorate the lives lost during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Events are being held in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and other surrounding areas.
A list of 9/11 events in Central Virginia can be found here.
Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in Henrico Tuesday evening.
Police were called to the 1500 block of Split Oak Lane around 7 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, police found the juvenile suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
A fifth school has tested positive for the legionella bacteria in Chesterfield.
On Tuesday, a preliminary test for legionella at Matoaca High School came back positive.
Two water cooling towers at Matoaca High School were tested and one came back with an initial positive result for legionella bacteria, which can cause Legionnaire’s disease.
Chesterfield police are searching for a man last seen on Thursday near the James River.
Aaron Fernandez, 25, was reported missing by family, whose Chesterfield residence he frequently visits, on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
