Moving company pays to replace Henrico man’s damaged hardwood floors

Hunter says it happened in March and he couldn’t get WayForth moving company to pay him what it would cost to replace the floors, until he called 12 On Your Side. He says a check was hand delivered to him only hours after NBC12′s Diane Walker called WayForth Co-founder Pete Shrock. Hunter signed settlement papers that forbid him from disclosing the amount but says he’s satisfied, and they parted on good terms. Before they reached a settlement, the disputing parties could not agree on roughly $47,000.