Man arrested after assaulting Virginia State Trooper with golf club

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested a on Tuesday after assaulting a Virginia State Trooper with a golf club in Richmond.
Police said a trooper saw a Hyundai Accent stopped in the westbound lane of Laburnum Avenue, just west of Saunders Avenue. The man standing outside of the vehicle appeared to be distraught.
“As the trooper approached the male to offer his assistance, the subject grabbed a golf club from his vehicle and swung at the trooper striking him in the arm,” police said in a release.
The man was then taken into custody with the help of another trooper and Richmond police.
Both the trooper and man were checked at the scene by EMS. The man was not injured.
Charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate.
