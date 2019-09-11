Henrico and Deep Run clash in Game of the Week

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WWBT) - Last year’s state quarterfinal putting Henrico on the map as one of the teams to beat in the Richmond area. Coming off of a 10-2 season, the Warriors have set their sights on clearing that final hurdle of a state championship.
Deep Run has hovered around the .500 mark during the first three years of the Chad Hornik era, but if the early part of the 2019 season is any indication, this could be the year that the Wildcats take the next step.
“I’ve never been this excited about a football team, period,” said Hornik, who has his Wildcats out to a 2-0 start.
“First year we’ve started out 2-0 since I think 09, 08,” added junior wide receiver and safety Gabe Henderson. “I think that this is our year.”
The Wildcats topped Lee-Davis in their opener and avenged last season’s loss to Atlee this past week. Friday will find Deep Run with one of the most challenging pieces of its schedule as the Cats welcome Henrico.
“They’re a darn good football program, very athletic and I think they’re going to tell us a lot,” said Hornik.
Gerald Glasco and company rolled past Meadowbrook in their opener and held off Hermitage in overtime last week. Defensively, Henrico has only given up 14 total points this season. Running back and offensive line are the Warriors’ strong suits. Junior Eric McDaniels leads a talented group of ball carriers that also includes Marqe Harvey.
“[McDaniels is] amazing, he’s a big guy, he’s definitely going to be hard to tackle, but we’re film studying and practicing right now," said Henderson.
Deep Run comes in with experience after starting 12 sophomores a season ago. Led by quarterback Bo Kite, that class finds itself a year older and a year wiser. The Wildcats have also only given up 14 points combined in their first two games, and have only punted twice.
“With experience comes plays a lot of times," said Glasco. "Varsity coaches, we always want the young guys to play so that we have them a little bit longer. I think that’s what Coach Hornik is getting now at Deep Run.”
The series has belonged to the Warriors as of late. Henrico has won six in a row and eight of the last nine against Deep Run. This year, a younger team with Glasco at the helm looks to keep that success going.
“We’re starting off with a young team," said senior defensive lineman Jermaine Fleming. "To keep it going, keep the big shoes filled, and being 3-0, that would mean a lot.”
Hornik, however, feels that a victory on Friday could be a big statement, as the Wildcats look to take the next step in resurrecting the program.
“It would probably be pretty monumental to be honest with you. I feel like if we get this win, the rest of the season is going to be something we can handle.”
