Forecast: Midsummer heat and humidity in September plus a Friday cooldown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hot and humid for the next few days with isolated storm chances, then a cold front brings clouds, cooler weather, and a few showers on Friday.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. A Few storms and showers pop up in the late afternoon, could arrive in Richmond 6-8pm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower and storm. Lows near 70, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
FRIDAY: Cloudy and cooler. Showers likely at any point but they are likely to be light. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or storm. Low chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
MONDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an isolated shower or storm. Lows near 70, highs in the upper 80s to near 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)
