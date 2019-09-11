Skunk tests positive for rabies after fighting with dog

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A dog was bitten by a rabid skunk in Henrico County on Monday.
Henrico Police Animal Protection responded to the 9400 block of Mays Drive in Varina for a rabies exposure.
Officials say a dog fought with the skunk Sunday night. The dog’s owner saved the skunk’s remains for rabies testing.
The skunk was submitted to the State Lab and tested positive for rabies.
The involved dog was up-to-date on vaccinations at the time of the exposure, but will receive a booster and be quarantined at the owner’s home.
No additional animals or humans were exposed.
The incident marks the third confirmed rabies case in Henrico County in 2019.
Henrico Police Animal Protection reminds residents to keep their pets’ rabies vaccinations current to ensure safety of their pets and the community.
Abnormal wildlife behavior and any possible rabies exposure should be reported to the Henrico Police Non-Emergency Communications Center at 804-501-5000.
