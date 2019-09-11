Cargo plane crashes near Toledo Express Airport

By Jeff Smith | September 11, 2019 at 5:57 AM EDT - Updated September 11 at 7:02 AM

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) Police and fire crews from multiple departments are responding to a cargo plane crash just outside of Toledo Express Airport on Wednesday morning, WTVG reported.

According to crews on the scene, that plane was a conveyor cargo plane hauling auto parts which crashed on top of two semis at Bubba’s Auto and Diesel near the airport around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Police on the scene say the plane was fully engulfed when they arrived on the scene. Port Authority officials say that fire is now extinguished.

According to the Port Authority, two people were on board the plane when it crashed. It is unclear if there are any survivors.

Airport police said there was no mayday call from the plane and the first call they got was for the crash itself.

