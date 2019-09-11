After third knee injury, Goodall’s football career likely over

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Xavier Goodall suffered a third ACL injury to his right knee during this past Saturday’s game at Boston College, Richmond head coach Russ Huesman announced during his press conference on Wednesday afternoon. Huesman added that Goodall’s career is likely over.
“He’s worked so hard to get himself back,” said Huesman. “I know he’s frustrated. He’ll be part of the team the rest of the time and I’m not sure when he’ll have surgery, but I feel bad for him.”
Goodall was a standout at Henrico High School and tore his ACL about halfway through the 2016 season. After leading the Spiders in rushing during the 2017 campaign, he missed all of last season after tearing the same ACL during preseason camp. Goodall played in each of the first two games this year, but was pulled during the Saturday’s contest.
“I know he’s down and out, but I sent him a long text messages letting him know ‘if you need me, I’m here for you. We’re all rooting for you, keep your head up,’"said Richmond wide receiver Keyston Fuller. “His presence will be missed on the field because he’s a great player.”
“Just seeing him battle this same type of injury every year, it seems like, it’s been super tough,” added defensive lineman Kobie Turner. "I know he’s certainly meant a lot to us and a lot to this football team.
Turner also said that Goodall’s absence will be felt on the field.
“He definitely will be missed. He’s definitely one of those players that keeps the team intact. He’s definitely one of those pivotal roles, but I think definitely as a team we’ll come together and rally around it.”
Goodall was currently second on the team during the young season in rushing yards (99) behind only quarterback Joe Mancuso (107). Freshman Savon Smith and redshirt freshman Aaron Dykes are the Spiders’ next two top rushers.
Richmond hosts Elon in its CAA opener on Saturday at 6:00pm.
