Shots fired call prompts large police presence in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A call that shots had been fired prompted a large police presence in Chesterfield on Monday afternoon.
Police were called for the report of shots fired just after to p.m. along Country Manor Place.
Officials said several tactics were used to get the person to surrender, including a paging system. It was not a standoff or hostage situation, and no one was injured.
Police said one person was arrested.
The investigation continues.
No additional details were available.
