Richmond Public Schools expands mentor program for young women, men of color

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) is expanding it’s mentorship program for women of color this school year.
In partnership with ‘Girls For A Change,' a nonprofit youth development organization aimed at empowering young women of color in Central Virginia, RPS will offer mentorship opportunities to young women of color at Albert Hill, Binford, Boushall, Elkhardt-Thompson, and Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle Schools and Armstrong, Huguenot, John Marshall, and Thomas Jefferson High Schools.
As a part of the program, schools will develop a Girls Action Team, a group of 12-15 girls led by mentors who provide students with the opportunities to tap into their passions, learn about social justice, and develop leadership skills.
RPS is also expanding 'Brothers United’ -- a similar program for young men of color -- at Chimborazo, Miles Jones, Oak Grove, and Woodville Elementary Schools.
