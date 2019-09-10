Police warn of scammer impersonating RPD detective

September 10, 2019 at 4:45 PM EDT - Updated September 10 at 4:45 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are warning of a scammer impersonating one of their detectives.

Police said they have taken several phone calls regarding the scam.

Officers said the scammer tells the victim that they have a warrant, but can make payments by phone or buy a green dot card to stop the detective from coming. One scammer even used the name of an actual detective.

“Remember: RPD detectives and officers will NEVER call and ask you to send money and would never take a payment through a pre-paid card,” police posted to Facebook.

Contact police for any questions or if you believe you are being scammed.

  • First Precinct: (804)646-3602
  • Second Precinct: (804)646-8092
  • Third Precinct: (804)646-1412
  • Fourth Precinct: (804)646-4105

