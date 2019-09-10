Police search for missing man in need of medication

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are searching for missing man who they say is in need of medication.
Jerry Alan Anderson, 68, was last seen leaving his mother’s home in the 600 block of Hoke Drive. He was last seen driving a white 2000 four-door Chrysler Concord with Virginia registration YNM-5299.
Anderson has brown hair, hazel eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is 5-foot-7.
Police said he is in need of medication.
Anyone with information is asked to call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
