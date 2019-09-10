Police search for man last seen near James River

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for a man who was last seen near the James River.
Aaron Fernandez, 25, of no permanent address, was reported missing by family, whose Chesterfield residence he frequently visits, on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Police said he was last seen in Richmond near the James River on Thursday, Sept. 5.
Fernandez has brown eyes and hair, is about 5-foot-9 and weighs 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt and shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.